Camp Fire Central Oregon ExplOregon Nature Chronicles camper Brielle Martinez, 9, of Madras, second from left, camp councilor, Ramsey Schar, 21, of Bend, and camper Kain Ortiz, 7, of Madras, have fun running with other campers through the Ethan Stovall Spray Park at Sahalee Park in Madras on July 12.
Camp Fire Central Oregon, a youth leadership organization, is looking for immediate hires for its school-year programs, which include after-school and holiday programs, which are scheduled according to the Bend-La Pine Schools calendar.
The organization is looking for staff members to bring ideas to the table, care for kids and run programs and activities.
There are part-time and full-time positions available. Camp Fire Central Oregon has paid, volunteer, and intern opportunities, too.
The organization is looking for a staff member for Mondays, two to three staff members for Wednesdays, several substitutes for after-school programming and various staff for holiday camps.
The after-school program features games, songs, STEAM activities, time outdoors and challenges. The program runs 2 to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays, the nature-themed camp runs from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The holiday programming is themed, and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with additional care if needed until 5:15 p.m.
