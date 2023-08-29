SummerCamp

Camp Fire Central Oregon ExplOregon Nature Chronicles camper Brielle Martinez, 9, of Madras,  second from left, camp councilor, Ramsey Schar, 21, of Bend, and camper Kain Ortiz, 7, of Madras, have fun running with other campers through the Ethan Stovall Spray Park at Sahalee Park in Madras on July 12. 

 Andy Tullis/The Bulletin

Camp Fire Central Oregon, a youth leadership organization, is looking for immediate hires for its school-year programs, which include after-school and holiday programs, which are scheduled according to the Bend-La Pine Schools calendar.

The organization is looking for staff members to bring ideas to the table, care for kids and run programs and activities.

Reporter: narellanosummer@bendbulletin.com, 541-383-0325

