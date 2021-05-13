New webcams have been installed at Knott Landfill to allow customers to view inbound and outbound traffic queues, according to Deschutes County.
“Customers can now check online to see how busy we are before they leave home,” said, Timm Schimke, the director of the department of solid waste, in a written statement. “With spring cleanups underway, we’re consistently busy, and want to make it easier for customers to know when they may experience a wait.”
People can view how busy the landfill is at any time by visiting www.deschutes.org/checktheline.
