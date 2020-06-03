As the city of Bend considers a replacement for Police Chief Jim Porter, a handful of people called into a remote City Council meeting Wednesday to ask for more public involvement and a commitment to diversity.
Callers also asked the council what it is doing to ensure the hiring process includes diverse voices and addresses concerns that the right replacement for Porter is chosen.
Porter is retiring at the end of June after serving as the chief since 2014.
“What actual steps are being taken within the police force to protect the lives of black and brown people?” said one caller, who did not fully identify herself on the phone.
Other callers asked the city to adopt more policies and training to de-escalate police violence.
The calls come as cities around the country protest racial inequality and police brutality, including two protests in Bend. The rallies were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.
The City Council began the meeting by making a statement about being heartbroken and angry about the death of Floyd and condemning white supremacy.
“We are committed to a process of deep self-reflection and active listening so we can make the necessary changes and take the necessary actions to truly make Bend an inclusive and welcoming city for all,” Councilor Bruce Abernethy said.
The city has narrowed the search down to five people, three of whom are internal candidates. Names and candidate background information have not been released.
The candidates will be evaluated by three panels: One panel made of department command staff and city department heads, another panel representing various divisions of the police department, and a community panel that includes law enforcement partner agencies, nonprofit organizations and representation from the Police Chief’s Advisory Committee.
Mayor Sally Russell said on Wednesday that organizations, like the Latino Community Association, will serve on the community panel to represent communities of color. She said the city is committed to making equity the center of the hiring process.
Melanie Kebler, a City Council candidate, said in a phone call that it was time for the city to create a committee that is not just advisory in nature to address diversity and equity, but one that could hold city employees accountable.
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-33362446-7fff-a108-4be4-1472776e0d6a”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-33362446-7fff-a108-4be4-1472776e0d6a”}“Give folks on that committee the power to affect real change,” Kebler said.{/span}{/span}
