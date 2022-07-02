A California man was killed after being thrown from his vehicle when it left the road, rolled multiple times, and then caught fire on the east side of Bend.
On Friday, at about 9:38 p.m. the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office responded to a report that a vehicle had gone off the road and was on fire in a field near at the intersection of Nelson Road and Nelson Place, the sheriff's office said in a release Saturday.
When deputies arrived at the intersection they found a 1972 red Porsche convertible on fire about 60 to 70 feet off the roadway. It had rolled several times before stopping on rocks.
The driver, the only person in the vehicle, was taken to St. Charles Bend with serious injuries. Soon after, the man died at the hospital.
The man has yet to be identified while the sheriff's office attempts to notify next of kin, the release added.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.