A California man was arrested by Deschutes County Sheriff's deputies Thursday on suspicion of theft by fraud after allegedly scamming Central Oregonians with a fake contracting business.
A sheriff's detective began receiving complaints from Deschutes and Crook county residents in March about "Quesada Handyman Service" and a man named Jacob Quesada, 29, according to a sheriff's office press release.
Quesada — a Lodi, California resident — allegedly collected money for contracting work such as painting and flooring and decking installations, despite not being licensed or insured to do that work, the release stated.
Quesada would advertise his services on Facebook, and locals would make down payments in person, the release stated. However, he allegedly never returned to the project in some cases, and other times he'd only partly finish the work or do a poor job, according to the sheriff's office.
Quesada was stopped Thursday in Bend for a traffic violation and then arrested on a Crook County theft warrant, the release stated.
Those who may have been scammed by Quesada are encouraged to call the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office at 541-550-4869 or 541-693-6911, the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.