Eugene Police have arrested two teenagers following a shooting at the Lane County fairgrounds that left a bystander injured.
People called 911 about shots fired at the fairgrounds at about 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from police.
The two arrested were 14 and 16, according to police. Police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin in a news release said the department is not providing further identification.
Police allege the two juveniles and an adult male at the county fair got into an altercation, during which the 16-year-old displayed a handgun and threatened the adult.
Police said an individual who attempted to intervene was assaulted by several friends of the juveniles.
The 16-year-old allegedly fired the gun while being contacted by security, and the bullet struck an uninvolved woman in the arm, according to the Eugene Police Department news release. While the 16-year-old was being detained, police allege, the 14-year-old disturbed evidence of the shooting and was also detained by security.
The 16-year-old has been charged with second-degree assault with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm, while the 14-year-old is being charged with tampering with evidence and disorderly conduct.
Both juveniles were taken to the Serbu juvenile detention center.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.