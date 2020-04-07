A bee prepares to land on a cluster of flowers while collecting pollen in an east Bend neighborhood Monday. Expect sunny skies and warming temperatures for most of the rest of the week, with highs approaching 70 degrees Thursday.
featured
Bee happy
Buzzing around in the sun
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Receive breaking news from our newsroom
GO! Magazine
Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon
Pulse of Oregon
Get information on healthcare and healthy living in Central and Eastern Oregon
Top Headlines
Start your day with our top stories in your inbox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.