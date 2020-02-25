Over the past year, the look of the Santiam Pass Ski Lodge west of Sisters has transformed back to its original 1940s design.
But the restoration effort is still ongoing.
Dwight and Susan Sheets, the couple overseeing the renovation, said the focus this year is to stabilize the deteriorating lodge and repair the exterior, including the roof and siding.
“That is a full plate,” Dwight Sheets said. “It will take workers all the way through the summer into the fall. But we don’t want the lodge to go through another winter in the condition it is in.”
To support the lofty goals this year, the Sheetses have launched a campaign to raise $80,000.
The couple, who formed the nonprofit organization Friends of Santiam Pass Ski Lodge, relies on grants and private donations to cover the potential $2 million to $3 million cost to completely renovate the lodge, which has sat vacant for more than three decades across from the Hoodoo Ski Area on U.S. Highway 20 in the Willamette National Forest.
More than $100,000 was raised last year through grants and donations. This year, the $80,000 in donations would be used as matching funds to secure larger grants and to pay for smaller projects not covered by organizations that award grants, the Sheetses said.
The Sheetses — both former teachers who recently moved from Salem to Sisters — signed a five-year permit from the U.S. Forest Service in May 2018 to begin work on the lodge. Within the five years, the couple plans to have the lodge open for daytime use.
Construction work started last year to repair dozens of large windows, clean out the debris inside the lodge and remove modern additions such as a staircase, hallway and an open area near the entrance.
“The removal of those additions was pretty dramatic,” Dwight Sheets said.
“If you knew the lodge in the early part of the year and saw it at the end, you wouldn’t know you were looking at the same building.”
Seeing the lodge start to show signs of it’s old glory is motivating the Sheetses to keep the project moving forward.
When the restoration is finished, the lodge will be open year-round as a respite for people recreating or traveling through the mountain pass. The second floor will be used as an event space for weddings, birthdays or business meetings, the Sheetses said.
“We want to have special events to bring people out and we want to go all out at Christmastime,” Susan Sheets said. “We want people to learn about the lodge and the history of Santiam Pass.”
The $80,000 fundraising campaign is a nod to the lodge’s 80-year anniversary.
Between 1939 and 1940, the lodge was built by members of the Civilian Conservation Corps at a time when there was a growing public demand for recreational facilities in national forests.
The lodge was used by a Presbyterian church group from the late 1950s until 1986. It has been vacant ever since.
The historical value of the lodge led to it being placed last fall on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Forest Service nominated the lodge to the national registry in 2017 for its rustic architectural style and for being built with locally harvested and milled lumber and stone quarried from nearby Hogg Rock.
The historical features of the lodge had been on the Forest Service’s radar for decades.
Catherine Lindberg, an archaeologist for the Willamette National Forest, evaluated the historical significance of the lodge in an 1989 report.
Lindberg’s report advocated for the lodge to be preserved similarly to the restoration effort taking place today.
“Santiam Lodge will no doubt continue to be a local representative of the CCC-era,” Lingberg wrote, “as well as a preferred recreation spot and source of cultural enrichment for many years to come.”
