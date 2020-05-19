With just more than 76% of the vote after initial ballot returns in Tuesday's primary election, Mosier Mayor Arlene Burns appears to have prevailed against Tyler Gabriel for the Democratic nomination in the race for the 59th state House District, according to unofficial results.
Gabriel, who is listed as self-employed on campaign documents, garnered just under 21% of the vote.
“I thought I would probably win, just because of my experience and being somewhat known in the area," Burns said Tuesday. "Now, (the election results are) a good barometer of who is out there and what they care about.”
The district, which covers parts of Deschutes and Wasco counties and all of Jefferson and Wheeler counties, is currently represented by Republican Daniel Bonham. He appeared to have won his party’s nomination with more than 99% of the vote.
Burns, 59, is a freelance filmmaker and has been the mayor of the small town in the Columbia River Gorge since 2014.
Before her time in politics, Burns worked as an outdoor industry consultant, expedition leader, photojournalist and in various capacities in the film industry.
Gabriel declined to comment on initial results on Tuesday. According to previous reporting done by The Bulletin, his first bid for the Democratic nomination for the 59th District was unsuccessful.
