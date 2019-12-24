A Sisters man has been arrested in connection with the theft of hundreds of dollars worth of German sausage, ribs, salami and other meat products from the Sisters Meat and Smokehouse on Monday.

Raymond G. Seekell Jr. has been charged with second degree burglary, theft and criminal trespassing following the early morning burglary on Spruce Street, according to a release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s office.

Seekell, 22, stole bratwurst, ribs, hamburger meat and Coati brand salami worth $400 according to Sgt. Deke DeMars. Police responded to a report of the burglary while it was in progress but arrived after the suspect had already fled the scene.

The arrest was made Monday afternoon at Seekell’s home following an anonymous tip.

Police originally thought two suspects were involved after reviewing security footage but later determined that Seekell had changed clothes while outside of the camera’s view, said DeMars. Seekell, the only suspect in the case, was taken to Deschutes County jail.

The stolen meats were found in the home, determined to be spoiled, and subsequently discarded, said DeMars.