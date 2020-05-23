The Bulletin won two first place awards in the 2019 NW Excellence in Journalism Awards sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists.
Features reporter David Jasper won for “Life for Dead Poets," about Bend painter Nicola Carpinelli addressing suicide in a new exhibit, which featured paintings of Ernest Hemingway, Anthony Bourdain, Robin Williams, plus other celebrities who struggled with depression.
Former health reporter Markian Hawryluk won for an article published in The Bulletin's Pulse Magazine: “There are effective HIV Treatments: Why are people still dying of AIDS?"
The Region 10 Society of Professional Journalists, the organization's chapter representing Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Alaska and Montana, received a record amount of entries for its contest this year.
