Gerry O'Brien, 66, editor
I was working in a newsroom in Montana when the first plane struck the World Trade towers. It seemed at first this was just some sort of bizarre accident. I was uploading that very story to what was then a new way of reaching our readers — the Internet. Our website was only about six months old in 2001. Then the publisher, Heidi Wright (coincidentally our current publisher of The Bulletin) witnessed on television the second plane strike the second tower and let out a gasp. As with most, we knew we were in for a difficult day.
Like many morning newspapers, staff streamed in to put out an “Extra” edition by early afternoon. It was a rewarding effort, but an intensely sad day.
Michael Kohn, 48, reporter
I was living in the San Francisco Bay Area in September 2001, in between freelance writing jobs. When I heard of the attacks I contacted the AP office in San Francisco and asked if they needed help. They did. I had freelanced for the AP overseas but this day was like none I had experienced before. I arrived at their office a little after 10 a.m. and worked there until late in the day, making phone calls and gathering quotes and information for AP stories. One of the planes, Flight 93, was a San Francisco-bound United flight (the one that ultimately crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania), so our office had plenty to cover from a local angle. We watched the coverage of the towers falling all day. There was a lot of confusion — how many people were in the buildings when they fell, was it just planes or were bombs also involved, and were more attacks to come. At one point during the day, I was assigned to visit the nearby Glide Memorial Church and interview the pastor, Cecil Williams. The church was well-known for its inclusivity and I was struck by the diversity of people that were gathered together, packed into the pews, holding hands, singing, and praying together. It gave me a little hope that day.
Brenna Visser, 26, reporter
“I was 6 years old when the towers fell. Because I was so young, I don’t remember the adults in my life letting me watch the towers fall as it was happening. I just remember that all of the adults in my life — my parents, my teachers, my bus driver — were speechless. By the end of the day, I recall finally seeing the footage of the attack on the TV, and not piecing together that it was real life and not a movie or TV show. Now I’m left with the realization that as time marches on, people my age will be some of the last people to remember the attack first-hand. Anyone younger than me will be too young, and that is strange to think about.”
David Jasper, assistant features editor
When a colleague at my first newspaper job told me a “plane” had hit the World Trade Center, I pictured something like a Cessna, then rushed to my dermatologist’s office, where I was scheduled to have a MOHS procedure on a cancerous mole on my face. In a MOHS procedure, cancerous tissue is examined on-site while you sit with gauze over your wound and await word as to whether they’ve gotten it all. If not, they go back in and cut away more tissue. I was by far the youngest of the patients having the procedure that day, and the doctor had to make several stabs at removing all cancerous tissue. During one of the rounds, a nurse came in and quietly said that a second plane — a jet — had crashed into the World Trade Center. The doctor, standing with a scalpel over the dime-size hole in my face, replied, “Who knows, maybe this is Armageddon.”
Mark Morical, assistant sports editor/outdoors writer
I had recently graduated from the University of Oregon and had taken a job as the community sports reporter at The Bulletin.
I was supposed to spend the day packing up my things in Eugene to make the move to Bend. Instead, I watched the news all day, finding it hard to believe what I was seeing. Eventually, I tore myself away from the television to fill some boxes, and I drove the U-Haul to Bend on Sept. 12.
My first day at The Bulletin was Sept. 13, 2001. The newsroom was abuzz, and I’m sure I had the deer-in-the-headlights look of a cub reporter.
I am always reminded of the tragedy of 9/11 every time somebody asks: “When did you start working at The Bulletin?”
Makenzie Whittle, 32, reporter
I was in the seventh grade at Sky View. I woke up like every other morning to my radio alarm clock and in my half-awake brain, all I heard the DJs say was that there was a crash involving two planes. I turned it off without thinking much more of it other than trying to imagine what two planes colliding in mid-air looked like.
Then I went out into the living room where my mom and dad were glued to the TV.
That was not the image I had come up with earlier.
Through a silent meal of toasted Eggos, my mom dropped me off at school where I went into the cafetorium like I did every other morning, but this morning a small TV had been rolled in front of the breakfast tables.
I remember seeing one of the towers fall, I forget which one exactly, and speculating with my friends, who knew zero about world politics as to who did this.
The entire day teachers had their TVs on, opting for silent activities like worksheets instead of lesson plans that day. The exception being, oddly enough, my social studies class where Mrs. Boyd (one of my favorite teachers I’ve ever had) decided to carry on with our regular school work. Because we needed some normalcy, I guess.
I got home and found out that one of my mom’s cousins was in the Pentagon. Luckily she was on the other side of the building and made it out unscathed.
My dad pulled out the flag that only saw the light of day around the 4th of July and unfurled it. My neighbors did the same.
I don’t remember talking a whole lot about what happened or what I was seeing, I’m sure I did, but when I look back it’s like a silent movie now. Just images of what my semi-normal day was, mixed with the incredibly heartbreaking scenes I saw through the corner-mounted televisions at school.
Brain Rathbone, 31, sports reporter
I was in fifth grade at the time and had just turned 11 years old a few days prior. I was having breakfast in our kitchen with my mom before school when my older sister Lauren came down and broke the news of what was happening. At that point, I could not grasp the magnitude of what she was telling me, I didn't even know what the World Trade Centers even were at that age. It was not until I was at my neighbor’s house waiting for the school bus to arrive where we watched videos of the plane crashing into the towers on TV to see just how serious this was. Each morning after that started with watching the news of what was going on in New York while waiting for the bus.
Garrett Andrews, crime and justice reporter
“I was in high school in Colorado. All the TVs were turned to the news and throughout the morning, kids just walked in and out of classrooms like we were on break. I remember amid the commotion, my civics teacher, Mark Knox, leaning against a wall and saying, to no one in particular, ‘This changes everything.’
I don’t remember kids that day being especially upset or shaken by what they saw on TV. Clearly it did have an impact because at graduation that spring, a speaker said it had been a record year for military recruitment at the school and asked seniors who’d enlisted to stand and be recognized. One in five kids stood up.”
