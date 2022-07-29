The Bulletin was honored with 21 journalism awards in the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association's yearly contest.
The Bulletin, competing with the state's largest publications in the association's largest circulation category, received eight first place awards, including the Charles Sprague General Excellence Award. The paper received eight second place awards and five third place awards. The winners were announced Thursday and Friday.
"I am just so proud of our reporters and editors for the hard work they do every day," said Bulletin editor Gerry O'Brien. "They approach every story with such a strong journalistic ethic that it should be no surprise that our peers judging the contest saw fit to award The Bulletin the general excellence award two years running."
Reporter Kyle Spurr, photographer Ryan Brennecke and City Editor Julie Johnson received awards for their work on "The Promise: An aging survivor heads to Hawaii." Spurr was first in Best Writing and also in Best Feature Story: Personality. Brennecke was first in Best Photo Essay. Johnson was third in Best Web Project.
The Bulletin took top spots in several categories.
• In addition to Spurr's award in the Best Writing category, reporter Suzanne Roig was second for stories in March, October and November about the pandemic in Central Oregon.
