ye21 (copy)
Buy Now

Bulletin photographer Dean Guernsey was awarded an ONPA photo award for this shot of firefighter Rick Ontiveroz as he took a minute to breathe while battling the Grandview fire near Sisters.  

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

The Bulletin was honored with 21 journalism awards in the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association's yearly contest. 

The Bulletin, competing with the state's largest publications in the association's largest circulation category, received eight first place awards, including the Charles Sprague General Excellence Award. The paper received eight second place awards and five third place awards. The winners were announced Thursday and Friday.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.