The Bulletin staff spent a year capturing the stories of those living homeless in Central Oregon. Reporters interviewed 25 families, nearly 40 people ranging from age 1 to 79, and shared the complexities of who the people are living houseless in our region.
The Bulletin staff spent a year capturing the stories of those living homeless in Central Oregon. Reporters interviewed 25 families, nearly 40 people ranging from age 1 to 79, and shared the complexities of who the people are living houseless in our region.
The goal was to tell readers just who these people are, why they are here and perhaps remove some of the long-held beliefs about this community. One such belief is that people are flocking to Central Oregon because it has better social services than others. Another is that these people are beyond help.
The series points out that these individuals are members of our community. Many are from here and have lived this way for many years. Many are working, struggling to get by in part due to sky-high housing costs. Some do have drug or mental health issues. Some do choose to live this way, away from society. Quite a few were just one missed paycheck or one missed rental payment away from being without a stable place to stay.
Reporters, editors and photographers give us their own impressions of reporting and writing this series. They speak to what they learned about the homeless and efforts to help them find stability in their lives.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.