  • Richard Schuuman productions

The Bulletin staff spent a year capturing the stories of those living homeless in Central Oregon. Reporters interviewed 25 families, nearly 40 people ranging from age 1 to 79, and shared the complexities of who the people are living houseless in our region.

The Bulletin staff spent a year capturing the stories of those living homeless in Central Oregon. Reporters interviewed 25 families, nearly 40 people ranging from age 1 to 79, and shared the complexities of who the people are living houseless in our region.

The goal was to tell readers just who these people are, why they are here and perhaps remove some of the long-held beliefs about this community. One such belief is that people are flocking to Central Oregon because it has better social services than others. Another is that these people are beyond help.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.