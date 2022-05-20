ye21
Buy Now

Firefighter Rick Ontiveroz takes a minute to breathe while battling the Grandview fire near Sisters on July 12, 2021. 

 DEAN GUERNSEY/Bulletin photo

The Bulletin took home seven Society of Professional Journalists awards, including first place awards for best photo essay and best hard news feature in the large newsroom division. 

Education reporter, Bryce Dole, and Redmond Spokesman editor, Tim Trainor, also brought in awards from work done at past publications. 

First place awards went to photographer Ryan Brennecke, and Zack Demars. Brennecke was awarded first place in the Photo & Design category for his photo essay titled, "The Promise: An Aging survivor heads to Hawaii." Demars won first place for his hard news story in the writing category, "Central Oregon remembers 9/11, 20 years later." 

Second place awards went to photographer Dean Guernsey, editorial page editor, Richard Coe, public lands reporter, Michael Kohn, Demars and assistant features editor David Jasper. 

Guernsey won second place in the Photo & Design category for his portrait photography, "The Firefighter." Coe came second in the writing category for his Editorial & Commentary entitled, "A failure of the community on Emmerson Avenue." Kohn came second in the writing category for his series on drought in Central Oregon and Jasper won second place for his column, "A hike up Overturf Butte affords a view of Bend Life." Demars won second place in the hard news story writing category for his story "Afghan vets feel anger, hope as 20 years of war come to an end."   

Dole and Trainor also brought home awards from their time reporting at past publications. Dole won two first place awards in the writing category for his pandemic coverage while reporting at the East Oregonian, one for a Comprehensive Pandemic Coverage package and a second for Investigative Reporting for his story on a COVID outbreak at Two Rivers Correctional Institute called, "I might not make it home: Hundreds fall ill and two die amid COIVD-19 surge at TRCI." Trainor, the former editor of the Klamath Falls Herald and News, took first place in the writing category for the Project Klamath series.  

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(1) comment

Transitory Inflation
Transitory Inflation

Congrats to all!

Garrett Andrews doesn't get a nod?! I don't believe it. Bias against beat reporters??

Also can't believe I missed Mr Coe's winning editorial until now. It's very good; an honest testimony.

You all should be very proud of the quality of your work.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.