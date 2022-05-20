Dole and Trainor also brought home awards from their time reporting at past publications. Dole won two first place awards in the writing category for his pandemic coverage while reporting at the East Oregonian, one for a Comprehensive Pandemic Coverage package and a second for Investigative Reporting for his story on a COVID outbreak at Two Rivers Correctional Institute called, "I might not make it home: Hundreds fall ill and two die amid COIVD-19 surge at TRCI." Trainor, the former editor of the Klamath Falls Herald and News, took first place in the writing category for the Project Klamath series.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
(1) comment
Congrats to all!
Garrett Andrews doesn't get a nod?! I don't believe it. Bias against beat reporters??
Also can't believe I missed Mr Coe's winning editorial until now. It's very good; an honest testimony.
You all should be very proud of the quality of your work.
