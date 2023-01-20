EO Media Group

On the heels of the closure of the century-old Medford Mail Tribune, EO Media Group announced Friday the company’s plans to open a new publication in the city.

The paper, which will be called The Tribune, will focus on publishing news online that will be curated for print editions three times a week. EO Media Group COO Heidi Wright said the company plans to launch the publication in the next two weeks.

Special Projects Reporter

Zack Demars is The Bulletin's special projects reporter. He grew up in the Pacific Northwest and was a reporter in Eugene and Coos Bay before joining The Bulletin. Outside the newsroom, Demars spends his time looking at mountains and smelling pine trees.

(1) comment

Long and Variable
Long and Variable

Very nice. We are fortunate to have EO Media in Oregon.

