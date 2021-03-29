Strong, dry winds rolling off the Cascade Mountains from the west and northwest fueled several small fires outside Bend on Sunday, forcing the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes.
The Bull Spring Fire burned 211 acres of private, state and county land outside Tumalo.
A smaller, unnamed fire in the Deschutes River Woods subdivision in southwest Bend affected one acre and threatened four homes.
No injuries were reported, nor homes lost. Two outbuildings burned in Deschutes River Woods.
The fires were reported within five minutes of each other around 3:45 p.m. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office issued Level 3, or “go now,” evacuation orders to all addresses west of Johnson Road from Bull Springs Road Road to Kuhlman road.
By Monday morning, evacuation levels in all areas had been lowered to Level 1.
The exact cause of the fires remains under investigation.
Every fire authority in the region was involved in the effort Sunday, along with the Oregon Department of Forestry and U.S. Forest Service, according to Lt. Trish Connolly of Bend Fire & Rescue.
“This is a pretty early fire for us,” Connolly said. "What exacerbated things for us was high winds that really pushed that fire front.”
Though it’s early in fire season, now is when many residents burn brush on their property. Connolly urged property owners to call the fire department’s burn hotline at 541-693-6911 with questions about burning.
High winds pounded Central Oregon from about 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The strongest gust recorded was 47 mph around 2 p.m. at the Bend Municipal Airport.
Statewide, winds reached 60 to 70 mph in the Columbia River basin. The Pendleton Airport recorded the highest gust at 75 mph.
Precipitation is low for the month, which likely played a role in the fires.
The Bend weather data center has recorded 3/100ths of an inch of precipitation for March, where 7/10ths of an inch is the climatological norm, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Cole Evans.
