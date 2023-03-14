Mirror Pond

Mirror Pond in Bend.

 Richard Coe/Bulletin file

The Bend City Council will branch out from its regular topics of discussion Wednesday as councilors are set to consider existing and potential tree policies. The fear is that if the policies are left unchecked, valuable trees will be lost.

Concern for Bend's trees has been budding for years as the city's population boom caused a dire need for housing and commercial development, which in turn, resulted in treating the preservation of trees and native vegetation  into mostly an afterthought.

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, but she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

