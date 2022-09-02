Gov. Kate Brown visited Bend on Friday to praise the five police officers who rushed into the east-side Safeway to stop a gunman who had killed two people five days earlier. Theirs was rare courage.
"Not only were they prepared and trained, they were adequately resourced and, frankly they had the guts," Brown said meeting with Bend Police.
But in the neighborhood near the Safeway, Brown's comments didn't make residents feel any safer. They say mental health resources are lacking, schools don't have ample security and lawmakers are divided when it comes to creating stricter gun laws.
They don't think their leaders are really listening.
“They have to do something, because it’s an ongoing problem,” said Madilynne Winkler, a 16-year-old Mountain View High School student who lives with her family across the street from the Safeway. Winkler said she doesn’t plan to go to her first day of school, partly because of the shooting.
“It would be better if (Brown) just didn’t come,” she said. “We get threats every year, but nothing’s changed,” she added.
Neighborhood residents said that the response from statewide leaders has lacked urgency, and they said gun violence cannot be solved by politicians and legislation alone.
“I don’t know if there’s any way to feel safer,” said 90-year-old Ruth Brown, who lives in a building across the street from the Safeway near NE 27th Street and U.S. Highway 20.
The governor, who is nearing the end of her tenure, spent the morning speaking to law enforcement officials and first responders who ran into Safeway as shots were being fired Sunday.
“Bend is a really small community, and the shock of it is really challenging, and I just have to say that this community really stepped up, that folks did the right thing and responded phenomenally,” Brown said at a press conference in Bend Fire & Rescue’s station near Pilot Butte.
Brown, who touted the Oregon Legislature’s “incredible strides” in passing gun laws “under my leadership,” urged Oregonians to vote yes on Measure 114 this fall. The measure would ban the purchase or transfer of magazines holding more than 10 rounds. Buyers would also have to pay a fee, submit photo identification, have their fingerprints taken, complete training and pass a criminal background check.
“I know that the evidence and the data from around the world are very clear that strong common sense firearm safety measures make a difference, and Oregonians have a chance to speak on this issue with Ballot measure 114,” Brown said.
But some residents like Joshua Houston, who was working near the Safeway on Friday morning, disagree and said leaders have not made him feel any safer.
“If I felt safe, I wouldn’t need to arm myself,” Houston said.
Heidi Burley of Bend does not want to see the attack on the Safeway in Bend turned into something political. She and her 17-year-old daughter, Mikayla Burley, an incoming Mountain View junior, called on lawmakers to push for increased access to mental health resources for youths.
Heidi Burley said what truly made her feel safe in the immediate aftermath of the attack was the bravery of Bend Police.
“Do you know what made me feel safe?” Burley said. “The police officers who ran in there when shots were being fired. Amen to that.”
Mikayla Burley, who three months ago worked at the Safeway where the shooting occurred, said she feels that stronger gun laws are important. But having known the suspected shooter since middle school, and having seen from afar his precipitous decline from a nice quiet teen to a killer, she said: “I feel like we could do so much more for young kids.”
