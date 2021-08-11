Oregon Gov. Kate Brown

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown

 Brooke Herbert/The Oregonian file/Tribune Content Agency file

Gov. Kate Brown ordered a statewide requirement to wear masks indoors beginning Friday in public places as state health officials worry the delta variant of COVID-19 is getting out of control.

"Moving forward, for the immediate future, masks will be required for all indoor public settings," Brown said. "Delta is a different virus — it has changed everything."

The mandate applies to adults and children older than 5. On public transit, it also includes children older than 2.

The move came the day after the Oregon Health & Sciences University's infectious disease experts forecast that Oregon could see 1,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals by early next month.

A surge of that level would swamp the state medical system and leave it 500 beds short of what it needs to care for virus patients and the usual intensive care issues such as heart attack, accidents, and crime victims.

Oregon OSHA will be the key to enforcement for employers and employees, with an education-first approach.

OSHA won't conduct inspections or issue fines immediately.

BamBam
BamBam

I think that indoor masks should have never gone away. I also believe that folks have the right to choose to vaccinate or not. I would ask that if you choose not to vaccinate then also choose not to come to hospital when you contract COVID. The system is swamped because of this decision. See it through. You have that right but let other patients who are in need of care be allowed to get the care they need.

