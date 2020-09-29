The candidates running for position No. 2 on the Bend City Council share similar views on what the challenges are in Bend, but differ when it comes to solutions.
Anthony Broadman and August Paul Johnson are facing off to fill the seat currently held by Councilor Bill Moseley, who is not running for reelection.
Here's what they have to say about issues like housing, transportation and social justice.
Anthony Broadman
Broadman, 41, works as an attorney at an indigenous rights law firm.
The biggest challenges facing the city include bouncing back from poor economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, housing affordability and investing in the city’s transportation system to support population growth.
The city needs to do more to slow the spread of COVID-19 because teachers and kids can still not safely go to school, Broadman said.
“We’re not where we need to be,” he said.
With regards to housing, Broadman believes Bend needs to grow inward instead of outward in order to meet the region's housing demands while being environmentally conscious. He cited the Bend Central District, a central area of town east of U.S. Highway 97 with zoning to support taller and denser mixed use development, as a good example.
“I don’t think affordable housing necessarily means sprawl,” he said.
He also said he would advocate for the city to use the same tactics currently used to promote affordable housing to create middle income housing for people like police officers and teachers who can still not afford to rent or buy in Bend.
Broadman also believes the city needs to do more to address homelessness.
“We’ve let homelessness increase 12% on this council’s watch,” Broadman said.
He said the city needs to centralize resources for homeless people and needs to fund a permanent winter warming shelter.
As for the city’s $190 million transportation bond, Broadman supports the bond, but said it was a “good, not great first step.”
He also said he would prioritize having a connective network through Bend for bicyclists and pedestrians, as well as push for safer routes to schools for kids.
“I think we can fund the things that can get a child to and from school safely so that dad and mom don’t need to drive the kid to school,” he said.
In response to doing more for Bend’s marginalized populations, Broadman said he would advocate for “common sense policy improvements” that make people safer as well as giving police tools to succeed.
One idea could be creating a civilian response team for mental health crisis calls, he said.
“Our country is having a reckoning with law enforcement and we need to support our public servants and we need to make sure BIPOC people in Bend are ... safe with interactions with the police,” he said, referring to Black, Indigenous people of color.
He also would look into policies that would protect the immigrant population in Bend, including the idea of Bend becoming a sanctuary city.
“We need to have meaningful discussions in our community about ensuring the people who live here are safe, and what policies beyond a sanctuary city may be necessary to accomplish that,” he said.
He also supports other ideas to make the council more accessible, including providing childcare during meetings and paying committee members.
August Paul Johnson
Johnson, 18, is an Albertsons deli clerk and Oregon State University-Cascades student. He was inspired to run for a council seat after learning about American government in his civics class.
Johnson said he feels the great challenges facing the city are affordable housing, transportation and a growing population of homeless people.
Affordable housing is an issue that affects him personally.
“I want to move out of my family’s house but to do that I have to live with five other guys,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he would push the city to build up the city’s housing supply, as well as advocate to expand the urban growth boundary to the east to accommodate more housing. He said it is better to build single family homes in neighborhoods rather than building apartment complexes and other denser housing options supported by his opponent because they are the types of neighborhoods in which people actually want to live.
He is also not supportive of the subsidies the city of Bend currently gives to encourage affordable housing projects, and feels the solution lies in the free market.
“I think the city council has a lot of control over housing and the way they are doing it is wrong because it creates a dense Bend,” he said.
Johnson said he would support solutions that help unhoused people get employment. He sees opening up more property in Bend to develop new businesses as the way to do that.
Otherwise, he said if residents wanted another homeless shelter, he could see that as “an issue to be voted on.”
With regards to the city’s $190 million transportation bond, Johnson said he had not looked into it.
In response to calls for the city council to do more for marginalized populations, Johnson said he would support the city surveying different neighborhoods to get feedback about whether the city’s services — like roads, water and sewer — are serving them well. He supports local police, he said, but believes some tasks, like mental health calls, could be delegated away from police officers.
He also said he feels it’s important to have a mix of progressives and conservatives on the council, though the seats are technically nonpartisan.
“Bend does not need a supermajority,” Johnson said.
Johnson also believes the City Council could be more accessible by having meetings in person again, while following COVID-19 guidelines.
However, Johnson disagrees with how the city has enforced COVID-19 regulations so far — and is specifically against the civil penalty of $100 that the council voted in this year to enforce mask wearing.
“People’s safety should be regulated by themselves and not by the government,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.