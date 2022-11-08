Vikki Breese-Iverson appears poised to return to the Oregon House of Representatives to represent District 59 if the results from Tuesday night's initial ballot returns hold.
Breese-Iverson, a Prineville Republican and the sitting House minority leader, was leading with 72% of the vote over Democratic challenger Lawrence Jones, according to the Oregon Secretary of State's Office. The district now includes Madras, Prineville and much of Crook County after 2020's redistricting process.
To the south, Republican incumbent Werner Reschke was leading over Democrat Brian Lepore in the race for House District 55, which now covers an area from Sunriver to Klamath Falls.
Reschke had 67% of the vote as of 10:15 p.m.
“We gave it everything we have, knowing that District 55 is an uphill race,” Lepore told a crowd of Democratic supporters gathered at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend on Tuesday night.
