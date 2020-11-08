No one is a stranger to Brad Foote.
Reaching him on the phone, despite having never met, is like calling a longtime friend. If you mention a name, Foote knows that person or his father, son, brother or sister, or they’ve worked for him at some point.
As a contractor for 56 years, he’s built “on every damn street there is,” he said.
As a baby boomer, veteran and Bend High graduate, he’s part of a tight network of friends.
Foote moved to Bend at 16. At age 17, the Bend police chief told him to join the military or go to jail — a common ultimatum of that time. Foote joined the Marine Corps with his friend, John Lee. It was 1965. That would be the first of his three tours in Vietnam. The combat is featured in a book, “Lions of Medina.”
His jovial smile, love of country music and collection of cookie jars hide any scars left by the war. It’s a time in his life he’d rather not talk about, but when he does, his tone is matter of fact and the pride of his service is undeniable.
“I was a combat vet,” he said. “There are certain things I can’t do. I have to have my back to the wall and be able to see the door in a restaurant. I don’t really like crowds.”
During Foote’s second tour in Vietnam, on Oct. 11, 1967, Foote and the men of Charlie Company embarked on Operation Medina in the jungled hills of Hai Lang Forest in the Quang Tri Province of Vietnam, according to The Bulletin archives. When it was over, Foote had to accompany John Lee’s body home to Oregon.
Foote planned to leave the Corps at that point, go to college, and build an A-frame on the land he bought with Lee. Instead, he signed up for another 13 months, according to news reports. “The young Marine was seething to avenge his friend’s death,” the article stated.
The 72-year-old owns Metal Clad Buildings of Oregon. His company builds 70 to 80 pole buildings per year. Several of his employees have been with him for years.
Foote is also a collector — cookie jars, arrowheads, ashtrays, shot glasses — much of which is displayed in the workshop on his La Pine property. Amongst his collection is the exploded barrel of a M79 grenade launcher he brought home from Vietnam after Lee was fatally hit by enemy fire.
As for retiring, he has no plans to that any time soon, Foote said. “I like to do stuff.”
