Following the lead of K-12 public schools, Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend will also remain closed through the rest of the 2019-20 school year.
This decision, announced Thursday afternoon, came a day after Gov. Kate Brown's order to close public schools through the rest of the school year.
Families who've paid fees in advance, and are in good standing, will receive refunds, according to a press release from the organization. Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend expect to give out nearly $30,000 in refunds, the press release stated.
The organization is keeping a close eye on health updates as it works on plans to possibly reopen in June for the summer program, the press release stated.
