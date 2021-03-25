Cue up your Smashing Pumpkins CD and pull your old flannel and Doc Martens out of the closet: Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend are holding a '90s fundraising party.
On May 8, the Bend branch of the national youth-focused nonprofit will host "House Party," a virtual fundraiser themed around the '90s, according to a Boys & Girls Clubs press release. Activities include an online auction, a raffle, trivia, a throwback photo contest and gift bags with '90s gear, the release stated.
Register online for the event at bgcbend.org/houseparty.
