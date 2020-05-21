Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend will reopen on June 15 for its 11-week summer program, after being closed for the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Enrollment in the summer program is already full, but there is a waitlist.
The Oregon Health Authority announced earlier in May that youth summer camps and programs could operate with extra social-distancing requirements.
Boys & Girls Clubs staff will purchase equipment and supplies to maintain social distancing, and create new protocol, by the time the summer program begins, according to a press release from the organization. The program will focus on social-emotional well-being and academic support for kids who have been stuck in quarantine during the pandemic, the release stated.
Because of new social distancing requirements, not every kid who signed up before the pandemic will have a spot, the release stated. Boys & Girls Clubs staff will reach out to families who registered for the program for additional registration steps starting May 26.
