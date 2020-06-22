Two groups of second graders, each with a Boys & Girls Club adult counselor joining in, were on the lawn of the Bend-La Pine School District’s administrative building Thursday afternoon. They were enjoying the sunny day, one group playing duck duck goose, the other playing a spirited game of sharks and minnows.
Normally, these groups of 10 second graders would be playing together. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were placed on opposite sides of the sprawling lawn. The two groups eventually walked back inside the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend building next door, but separately.
In order to bring back its summer day camp program this year, Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend — the local branch of the nationwide nonprofit — had to take many extra steps to keep children safe from COVID-19.
Parents have to stay in their cars while dropping off and picking up their children. Teens in the program can’t go on hiking or volunteer trips. And all students are separated into small groups of 10, which they never leave for the entire day.
Still, Boys & Girls Clubs staff, children and their parents are happy the day camp is open this year — even if only 100 students were admitted, instead of the usual 300.
“For parents, I think the main concern is that their kids are safe and healthy,” said Whitney Eskelson, the club’s program director. “They have definitely been appreciative of the measures that we’ve taken.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs’ annual summer day camp began Monday with new social distancing measures implemented immediately, Eskelson said.
Before leaving their parent’s car, each child is asked a series of health screening questions, and a Boys & Girls Clubs staffer takes the child’s temperature with a no-touch laser thermometer, Eskelson said.
When children finally enter the building, they go immediately into a classroom with nine other day campers their age and a counselor. These groups stay together for the entire day and never mingle with any other children, Eskelson said.
Because these groups remain isolated all day long, face masks are not required for children or counselors, Eskelson said. However, Boys & Girls Clubs’ leadership team, volunteers and other staffers who mingle with multiple groups must wear face masks, and every adult wears one during pickup and drop-off, she said.
Charleigh Gillespie, a 13-year-old who’s participated in local Boys & Girls Clubs programs for three years, said she didn’t mind having to isolate in one small group of fellow teens.
“It’s really fun, and it’s easy to stick together and stay away from other groups,” she said.
Teens in the program would traditionally do lots of hiking and volunteer trips around Central Oregon, but those have been put on pause this summer, said Eskelson. Because they want to avoid squeezing the students into a van, any trip the teens take must be within walking distance of the Boys & Girls Clubs’ downtown Bend location.
So far, Gillespie’s group has only taken one trip: a short walk to Drake Park and the 7-Eleven on Galveston Avenue, she said.
“We can still make it work, and we still have fun,” Gillespie said.
Because Boys & Girls Clubs had to admit far fewer children this summer to maintain social distancing, it will be earning less income, said Rachel Cardwell., the nonprofit’s director of development. Although the nonprofit will survive, it is still encouraging people to donate so scholarships can be made available for children from low-income families, she said.
Before kicking off the summer camp, Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend leadership asked local parents if they should re-open despite COVID-19, said Cardwell. Most parents said yes, and that they wanted their children to still have a social outlet.
The program also is a valuable resource for those parents who are transitioning away from working-from-home, as more and more businesses re-open, Cardwell said.
“Even at reduced (staff and student) numbers, we’re already providing a way for parents to return to the workplace safely,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.