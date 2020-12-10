The Boys & Girls Club in Bend, which offers several programs for local students, has shut down until January because of a COVID-19 outbreak among five staff members.
Juliana Williams, executive director of the club, informed families in an email Wednesday, but declined to discuss the situation in detail Thursday.
The club worked with the Deschutes County Public Health Department and found the source of the virus was in a room where staff take lunch breaks. Staff at times was not maintaining a 6-foot distance, while eating lunch unmasked, said Williams in the email to families.
“This was a very unfortunate blind spot in our prevention efforts,” Williams told the families. “We have taken every care to keep each cohort separate, wear masks at all times, clean and sanitize the building, and wash hands frequently.”
The club’s locations in east Bend and downtown Bend will close until Dec. 18, which is when the club closes for winter break, effectively closing it for the rest of the month. The club expects to reopen Jan. 4.
“We are incredibly sorry for the impact we know this has on you and your family. It is our honor and privilege to serve you and your children,” Williams told families. “We look forward to returning in the New Year with enhanced prevention protocols, so we can continue to help our youth reach their full potential.”
Williams said the first positive case was discovered Friday at the downtown location from a staff member in the teen program. The second case was confirmed Saturday from a staff member in the third grade group.
The club decided to close for this week, but then extended the closure when three more cases were confirmed Wednesday in the third grade group, Kindergarten group and in a program leadership group.
For more than 25 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend has served more than 25,000 youths, ages 5 to 18, from every school in the Bend-La Pine school district.
This year, during the pandemic, the club has been especially important for children who have been learning from home due to school closures. In September, the club launched a full-day program for students to complete their remote schoolwork and participate in recreational activities and games.
“Our focus has been on families that might not have other options in terms of a stay-at-home parent or a learning pod,” Williams said Thursday.
The club has privately informed everyone who has been directly exposed to one of the positive cases and advised them to quarantine. Williams is asking families to contact her if a child is demonstrating COVID-19 symptoms or has tested positive for the virus.
Since closing, the club has taken several steps to mitigate further spreading the virus, such as professionally cleaning the buildings, posting additional warning signs and marking areas to ensure staff is maintaining at least a 6-foot distance.
In addition, the room where the virus spread will no longer be used by staff for breaks.
Williams said the staff will spend the next few weeks completing a virtual training to enhance safety and evaluate protocols to determine if there are other measures that should be taken.
“You can expect to hear an update from us prior to the New Year with enhanced guidelines,” Williams told families.
