Boys and Girls Clubs of Bend is attempting to raise $35,000 in donations, to match an identical amount given to the non-profit organization from various local businesses and donors so lower-income kids can receive scholarships to join the summer program this year.
Boys and Girls Clubs' local summer camps started again this week after it closed after-school programs due to COVID-19 this spring. However, keeping campers socially distanced and safe this summer will cost the non-profit nearly double per child, according to a Boys and Girls Clubs of Bend press release.
Local individuals and companies, including Bend Broadband, Taylor NW and Qorvo, have donated $35,000 to provide scholarships. Those interested in donating can visit Boys and Girls Clubs of Bend's website.
