The boyfriend of a Bend day care provider was arrested for allegedly causing life -threatening injuries to a 14-month-old boy.
Joseph Bernhardt, 19, is charged with strangulation, first-degree criminal mistreatment and first-degree and fourth-degree assault, Bend Police said in a press release.
A Bend Police investigation found Bernhardt had been left as the sole caregiver of the boy for about 45 minutes Wednesday, when the child sustained serious physical injuries.
The boy was transported to St. Charles Bend, suffering from injuries that included restricted blood and air flow due to strangulation along with visible physical injuries to his head, mouth and body, police said.
Bend Police detectives searched the unlicensed day care at 2767 NE Broken Bow Drive, and residents of the home are cooperating with investigators.
Bernhardt and the day care provider, his girlfriend, do not live at the day care where the search was conducted.
