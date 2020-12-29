Local Boy Scout troops will conduct their annual Christmas tree recycling pick up in Central Oregon on Saturday, Sunday and Jan. 9.
The four troops — Troop 25, 23, 18 and 21 — will cover four different sections of Bend picking up and recycling Christmas trees left on the curb. Pick ups arrangements can be made online, by phone or by simply leaving the tree by the side of the street.
“If people leave the trees out, we will come and get them,” said Jamie Goldman, the committee chair for Troop 21.
Trees need to be placed on the curb by 8 a.m. with an attached donation in a zip-top plastic bag.
Troop 25 will cover northwest Bend (west of Third Street and north of Newport/Greenwood, northwest of Skyline Ranch Road and north of Shevlin Park Road). Troop 23 will cover northeast Bend (east of Third Street and north of Greenwood/U.S. Highway 20).
Troop 18 covers southwest Bend (west of Third Street, south of Newport/Greenwood, east of Skyline Ranch Road and south of Shevlin Park Road) and Troop 21 will cover southeast Bend (east of Third Street and south of Greenwood/Highway 20).
The troops are asking for donations between $10 and $30, which helps raise money toward their summer adventures.
For more information or to make a pick-up reservation visit takeyourtree.com or contact the troop in your area — Troop 25 (541-385-2692), Troop 23 (541-385-2672), Troop 18 (541-385-3977) and Troop 21 (541-385-3942).
Online reservations are available for Bend while phone reservations are available for Bend, La Pine, Redmond, Sisters and Sunriver.
