An 8-year-old boy was critically injured in a skiing accident at Mt. Bachelor over the weekend, the resort has confirmed.
Around 2:20 p.m. Saturday, medics with Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol responded to the injured boy near the summit. They “immediately” requested an AirLink helicopter for a medical transport. The child was first taken to the mountain’s first aid clinic, where an onsite doctor provided care. The boy was then flown to St. Charles Bend.
A spokeswoman for Mt. Bachelor declined to answer further questions.
Skiers and snowboarders on social media reported unusually icy conditions at the ski area Saturday.
The mountain was closed for business Sunday.
Four people have died at Mt. Bachelor since 2018, including two in one day that year.
Around 40 people per year die at U.S. ski areas. Forty-two people died during the 2019-2020 season, according to the National Ski Area Association.
