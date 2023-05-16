The Bowman Museum’s five-year operation levy was overwhelmingly approved by voters in Crook County in Tuesday’s election, according to preliminary results.
The measure, which will continue the Bowman Museum’s existing local operation levy for five more years, was passing with 78% of voters saying yes compared to 22% voting no, according to preliminary results Tuesday night.
Proponents of the levy say it is imperative to keep the historical museum alive as a repository for Crook County culture and history. The museum, in addition to the collections of historical artifacts it houses, is a popular site for local students to make field trips and learn about the history of their community.
Forest Carbaugh — the treasurer of Preserving Our Heritage PAC, which supported the passage of the levy — said places like the museum are anchor points for the community and he thanked the community for stepping up and passing the levy. Last year, the levy did not pass.
“It has been a real blessing that we got this taken care of. Last November was a disappointment, but this is terrific. So now we are going to move forward and serve the community as we did in the past,” Carbaugh said.
The current levy is 6 cents per $1,000 of taxable assessed property value. The operating levy has not changed since it began in 1998 and will cost the owner of a $200,000 home roughly $12 per year.
The acceptance of the levy will allow the museum to pay its bills, keep it staffed and maintain the local history housed within. The museum is located at 246 N. Main St., in Prineville.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
