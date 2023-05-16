Bowman Museum (copy)
Thomas Stephens, 7, and his grandfather, Bill Anderson, look over some of the items on display at the Bowman Museum in April.

 Joe Kline/Bulletin file

The Bowman Museum’s five-year operation levy was overwhelmingly approved by voters in Crook County in Tuesday’s election, according to preliminary results.

The measure, which will continue the Bowman Museum’s existing local operation levy for five more years, was passing with 78% of voters saying yes compared to 22% voting no, according to preliminary results Tuesday night.

