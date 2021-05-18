Zavier Borja appeared to be leading by a wide margin in the race for an open seat on the Bend Park & Recreation District board of directors.
Borja, a coordinator with The Children’s Forest of Central Oregon, was leading Robin Vora, a retired resource manager, in Tuesday’s special district election.
Borja, leading with 61% of the vote in early, unofficial results, was endorsed by the Deschutes County Democratic Party. On Tuesday he said he was happy with the results, and humbled.
“I am ready to go,” said Borja. “To have a seat at the table quite literally, I am super excited for it.”
Borja said he is looking forward to meeting with other board members to solve problems related to COVID-19, such as lost revenue, cut programs and rehiring staff.
“I will familiarize myself with what is going on and just jump right in,” said Borja. “Our biggest step right now is going to be moving past and through COVID and figuring out what that looks like for the parks district at large.”
In a second contested race, board member Nathan Hovekamp was leading by a wide margin, with around 75% of the vote, against his opponent Lauren Nowierski-Stadnick, according to early results Tuesday night.
Hovekamp, a Central Oregon Community College biology professor, has been on the board since 2015 and is the current board chair. He said he was pleased with the results.
“My colleague Deb Schoen has been on the board for some time. I am really happy to see her strong results,” said Hovekamp. “Zavi has got a great lead, and he will be an excellent addition to the board, so it’s really very exciting.”
Hovekamp added that the election was well run by all the candidates.
“I believe voters appreciate campaigns that are substantive but still conducted with dignity and decorum,” Hovekamp said.
In the third contested race for a Bend park board seat, Schoen was leading Elizabeth Hughes Weide by a wide margin, with around 74%, according to early, unofficial results.
Schoen, the incumbent, has been on the board since January 2020. She said big issues to tackle include buying land for parks in underserved areas and dealing with challenges presented by the growth in Bend.
In comments after the campaign, she praised her opponent for “running for all the right reasons” and said she hoped Hughes Weide would continue to be involved in the district. Schoen added that Borja will bring a fresh perspective to the board.
“Equity and inclusion is a priority for the board, but we don’t have the lived experiences that Zavi does,” said Schoen. “I think he is going to bring a great perspective as well as his incredible energy and enthusiasm.”
