Extreme weather continued to fuel growth in Southern Oregon’s massive Bootleg Fire, burning on 241,497 acres by Friday morning.
The blaze, which started July 6 northeast of Klamath Falls, was threatening more than 5,000 structures, fire officials said. At least 20 homes had already been destroyed along with 54 other outbuildings.
Containment remained at 7%, the same number from Thursday.
The size of the Bootleg fire — bigger than the area of New York City — dwarfs a handful of other fires burning collectively on more than 26,000 acres around Oregon that have prompted evacuations and threatened homes.
The collapse of a pyrocumulus cloud that developed over the Bootleg fire fueled much of the overnight growth, said Ryan Berlin, a spokesman working with the Oregon Department of Forestry. When smoke builds into the atmosphere, it can create its own unstable weather system. When that smoke column collapses, Berlin said, it produces powerful downdrafts that can spew embers across unburnt parts of the landscape.
“It’s definitely a ‘watch out’ situation,” Berlin said. “We pulled people off the line while it did its thing.”
The fire jumped over containment lines crews had worked on Thursday near the southeastern corner of the fire, Berlin said, but crews returned when it was safe and continued to dig trenches and used controlled burns to try to rob the fire of fuel if it does reach those lines.
The wildfire continued to expand on its northern and eastern flanks, pushing into Lake County and forcing some residents to evacuate. It also continued to push toward the Log fire, burning on more than 4,800 acres to the northeast of the larger blaze. Officials said Thursday the two could merge at some point.
On Thursday, fire managers said they had made progress on the Bootleg fire’s southern edge, near the communities of Sprague River and Beatty. Berlin said some residents in those areas were allowed to return to assess damage to their homes.
The fire was burning through bone-dry conifer forests, left parched by extreme drought and a long-running heat wave, both that have been made more intense by climate change.
With nearly 2,000 firefighters working the Bootleg fire, Berlin said it was imperative that Oregonians do their best to prevent any new fire starts.
“We’re asking everyone to be extra vigilant ... while we’re busy dealing with the one we have,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.