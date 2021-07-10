A wildfire in south-central Oregon, near the California border, has continued to grow rapidly.
The Bootleg Fire in Klamath County, which started Tuesday, had grown to 76,897 acres as of Saturday morning. Multiple areas were under Level 3 (go now) evacuations.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The blaze is completely uncontained.
The smaller Jack Fire, which covered an estimated 9,333 acres as of Saturday morning, has also prompted Level 3 evacuations.
The blaze has forced multiple service road closures about 40 miles east of Roseburg near the community of Steamboat. It has also caused closures on state Highway138 due to falling rocks and flames along the roadside.
The Jack Fire started Monday. It was 10% contained Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.