The body of Warm Springs man Lee Johnson, who had been missing for more than a month, was found on Monday, Warm Springs Police Chief Crystal Levitt said in a press release.

Johnson, 67, was last seen on the morning of March 4, when he left his home in the Seekseequa area to cut firewood, the release said on Tuesday. He missed plans with his family later that evening.

