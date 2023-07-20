Joel Tranby

The body of a Bend man who fell hundreds of feet to his death while climbing North Sister in Lane County was located Thursday morning, but may not be recoverable, said the Lane County Sheriff's Department.  

Joel Tranby, 21, was near the summit of North Sister on Monday when he fell into a ravine. The area where Tranby fell is located 2½ hours west of Bend in the Willamette National Forest. He fell into the steep ravine made up of extremely large, unstable boulders, said Sgt. Tom Speldrich, public information officer for the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

