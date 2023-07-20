The body of a Bend man who fell hundreds of feet to his death while climbing North Sister in Lane County was located Thursday morning, but may not be recoverable, said the Lane County Sheriff's Department.
Joel Tranby, 21, was near the summit of North Sister on Monday when he fell into a ravine. The area where Tranby fell is located 2½ hours west of Bend in the Willamette National Forest. He fell into the steep ravine made up of extremely large, unstable boulders, said Sgt. Tom Speldrich, public information officer for the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
Speldrich said helicopters were able to get close enough to observe Tranby’s body Thursday morning, confirming that he had died.
Regarding a recovery, Speldrich said, “I was told by our search and rescue coordinator group that they are going to be consulting with a couple of different sources to see if it is even possible, because it is pretty treacherous where he is at. If they go out there to get him, it is going to have to be a very well-planned, orchestrated operation."
Tranby’s girlfriend, Fiona Curley, called authorities at 12:18 p.m. Monday from a spot near the summit of North Sister to report that Tranby had fallen about 300 to 500 feet down the slope and was severely injured, the sheriff’s office said. Despite not being able to see Tranby after the fall, Curley told authorities she could communicate with her boyfriend. The sheriff's office did not say how the two communicated.
Before search and rescue crews arrived, Tranby fell a second time and there was no further communication with Curley or anyone else.
Tranby’s parents plan to establish a scholarship fund at Oregon State University-Cascades, where he was a student, in their son’s name to help future students achieve their goals.
“Joel loved his family,” Tranby’s parents told The Bulletin in an email. “He may not have always known what to say — but he was always quick with a smile. He was a deep, caring, and compassionate spirit — not just in words, but through actions.”
Tranby had a love for travel and adventure, and spent a month in China on an exchange program. He embraced a love of outdoor activities like hiking, water skiing, backpacking and nordic and alpine skiing, at a young age, his parents said. When he wasn’t on adventures or exploring the world, he was always willing to give his time and energy to others through volunteering.
Tranby’s favorite place to climb was South Sister, his parents said.
“One story that really shows his character was a time when he climbed with his mother, and made sure to adjust his pace to match hers, staying behind her and ensuring that she did not feel rushed,” Tranby’s parents said. “He was selfless and put others ahead of himself in this way.”
Tranby, the oldest of six siblings, had a diverse set of passions and interests, his parents said. He loved classical music and theater and played the violin since he was 9 years old.
"He led by example and through service of others in every setting; work, family, coaching. He was an adventure seeker," his parents said. "Joel’s adventurous spirit carried him beyond just physical activities. He also had a love for exploring the world, meeting new people, and experiencing other cultures."
