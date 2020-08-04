The body found by a walker off China Hat Road on Monday has been identified as Dirk Shelden Bock.
Bock, a 48-year-old transient man, was identified through medical records and through an implanted device recovered with his remains, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
Based on the investigation and a witness statement, Bock was last seen about six months ago when he walked away from the vehicle he was living in, which was parked one mile from where he was located.
The medical examiner plans to declare Bock’s cause of death as a medical event due to cold exposure.
