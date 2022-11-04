In the moments after Ian Cranston shot Barry Washington Jr. outside a bar in downtown Bend last year, the chaos that erupted was recorded by a police officer’s body camera.
The scene outside the Capitol Bar, often recalled since the Sept. 19, 2021, shooting, was part of dramatic testimony in Cranston’s murder trial Friday. The camera worn by Bend Police officer Cody Lyter gave jurors an unvarnished look at the shooting.
First, Washington is seen moaning in pain on the sidewalk and saying, “Take me home” several times, followed by, “Help me.”
And then, as Cranston was being driven away by Lyter, he asks: “Is it going to be OK, sir?” then adds: “I just reacted, sir. I just reacted.”
Jurors in the Bend murder case heard testimony from Lyter and other officers who responded to the shooting shortly after midnight. They heard from a bartender who was checking IDs at the Capitol. And they heard from Allison Butler, Cranston’s fiancee.
The jury also viewed police body camera footage that began just moments after the shooting came over the dispatch radio to the moment police brought Cranston into the police station for questioning.
Taken together, Friday provided the jury with its most comprehensive look at the night of the high-profile shooting so far.
“The scene was complete chaos,” Lyter testified.
Jarrett Yount, a bartender at the Capitol Bar, testified Friday that he witnessed Cranston put his hand on Washington’s gunshot wound. He said Cranston told him that he shot Washington in self-defense.
When police arrived, Cranston quickly disclosed he had fired the gunshot.
“It was me,” Cranston said, according to testimony from Bend Police officer Leigh Anne Boileau.
As Lyter and other police began aiding Washington, Cranston was right there next to them, according to the videos.
Officers also testified they didn’t anticipate seeing a gunman at the scene of the shooting. They urged Cranston not to reach behind his back, where his gun was holstered, and stand up. Cranston raised his hands and officers took him into custody.
Lyter’s camera shows his actions as he administered first aid while Washington remained on the ground. Lyter said he tried to stuff Washington’s bullet wound with gauze but was unsuccessful.
Washington can be seen shifting uncomfortably and breathing heavily. Police cut off his bloody clothes, and he was placed on a green stretcher.
Washington was taken to St. Charles Bend. He died in surgery that night.
Meanwhile, Cranston was being placed in handcuffs, according to Bend Police Cpl. Scott Dickerson’s body camera footage. Standing near him at that time was Allison Butler, Cranston’s fiancee.
Butler is at the center of the case because the fight outside the bar is alleged to have started after Washington hit on her twice that night. She also stated that she tried to encourage Washington to leave during the fight because “life is too short to hate.” She said she filmed the fight with Washington because she hoped he would leave if he knew he was being recorded.
“While holding the phone up, saying ‘say hello, say hello,’” Butler testified that Washington shoved the phone back toward her face. Then a shot rang out. She began stepping away, telling people “he f—-ing hit me.”
As police led Cranston to the car, he said Washington attacked him and that he reacted. He also said he had his concealed-carry permit in his back pocket in case police needed to see it. Lyter took him away.
Cranston told Lyter he wanted to be helpful.
“This is not the situation I want to be in,” he said.
The trial continues Tuesday at 9 a.m.
