A 13-year-old boy was struck and killed by a boat in the shallows of Henry Hagg Lake late Friday afternoon, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.
The teen was playing with his two younger brothers, witnesses told the sheriff’s office, when a 19-foot fiberglass ski boat slammed into him at a high speed in a no-wake zone. Authorities arrested Hector Miranda-Bernal, 21, of Aloha who was charged with second-degree manslaughter, operating a boat under the influence of intoxicants and recklessly endangering another person.
The boy who was hit was seriously injured when deputies arrived at the scene after several people called 911 to report the incident. He was pronounced dead by paramedics aboard a Life Flight.
Authorities did not release the boy’s name.
(0) comments
