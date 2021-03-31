The Deschutes Public Library Board decided Wednesday to sell the entire $195 million bond, passed by voters in the fall, to fund construction of the new Central Library in Bend and update existing libraries in the region.
The 100,000-square-foot library and upgrades are expected to be completed by 2025.
Deschutes Public Library Director Todd Dunkelberg said it is not unusual to sell a bond all at once and it starts the process of honoring what voters approved.
“We are very limited on what we can do once the bond passes,” Dunkelberg said. “We have to do what we told the voters we would do.”
The board voted 4-1 at a special meeting Wednesday to sell the whole bond by April 13.
Ray Miao, a board member who was against the bond when it was on the ballot, voted no on Wednesday because he felt the board was rushing the process and wanted to wait before selling any part of the bond.
Ultimately, the board followed the recommendation of John Peterson, senior vice president at the Portland-based investment firm, Piper Sandler.
Peterson, who advised the board, said it was a good time to sell the entire bond because interest rates are low and could help pay off the bond in 21 years, a few years sooner than expected. Current interest rates are at about 2%, according to financial data.
“From a taxpayer’s perspective that is two or three fewer years of continuing to pay on the bond, which is fundamentally great news,” Peterson told the board March 10.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Peterson maintained the recommendation.
“I don’t want to imply that we are warding off any kind of catastrophe by selling everything at once,” Peterson said. “It’s just what I see as the most prudent course.”
The board plans to spend 85% of the project costs within the first three years, which is a federal requirement for selling an entire bond. Having a set construction plan and meeting the federal requirement was a motivation for the board to approve the sale.
“It certainly seems this timeline is reasonable and we can reasonably expect to meet those tests,” Board President Martha Lawler said Wednesday. “I think we are maximizing our return and keeping our taxpayers best interest at heart.”
The $195 million bond will pay for building the Central Library on 12 acres off U.S. Highway 20 and Robal Road, and double the square footage of the Redmond Public Library. In addition, the bond will fund updates to the Downtown Bend, East Bend, La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver libraries.
Throughout deliberations between the board members, Miao said he did not feel comfortable selling all of the bond at once. He felt the board was rushing and chasing the low interest rate.
Even if the interest rate went up slightly, it would still be worth it to wait and only use some of the bond as needed during the construction process, Miao said.
“I’m just trying to reach a level of confidence in this entire process and very frankly I’m not there yet,” Miao said Wednesday.
Peterson assured the board that selling the bond now would be a safe decision.
“We are trying to lock in a rate that is a good one, and there are advantages to knowing what the cost will be,” Peterson said.
