Sherman Bloomer OSU-Cascades Dean

Sherman Bloomer 

 Oregon State University-Cascades/Submitted photo

Sherman Bloomer, associate vice president of budget and resource planning at Oregon State University, has been named dean and chancellor of Oregon State University-Cascades. He will begin his new role May 1, according to a university press release.

Andrew Ketsdever, who has been leading the campus as interim vice president since 2021, will return to serving as the dean of academic affairs.

