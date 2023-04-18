Sherman Bloomer, associate vice president of budget and resource planning at Oregon State University, has been named dean and chancellor of Oregon State University-Cascades. He will begin his new role May 1, according to a university press release.
Andrew Ketsdever, who has been leading the campus as interim vice president since 2021, will return to serving as the dean of academic affairs.
Bloomer has been in his current role since 2012, and was the dean of OSU's College of Science for 11 years before that. As dean, he helped colleagues fundraise for the Linus Pauling Science Center. Prior to his appointment at OSU in 1995, Bloomer was a faculty member of Boston University and Duke University.
Bloomer holds a bachelor's degree in geology from Rice University and a doctorate in earth sciences from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego.
Bloomer taught undergraduate courses in general sciences and geology, and graduate courses in geochemistry and marine geology. He has participated in ocean research expeditions and co-authored over 50 peer-reviewed articles.
