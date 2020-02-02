Although Oregon’s presidential primary won’t be held until mid-May, Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg has already been burning up the airwaves in Portland.
Since late November, he’s spent more than $2 million on ads at local TV stations while the other presidential candidates have been focused on early-voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire.
Bloomberg, the former New York mayor and billionaire, is using his own wealth to mount a huge TV advertising blitz aimed at swaying voters in the nearly 30 states that will hold primary contests in March. Washington holds its primary on March 10, and that’s where the Portland TV stations come in. They provide local broadcast coverage for Southwest Washington.
“Vancouver and the area around it is a target for us,” said Katie Rodihan, a Washington state spokeswoman for the Bloomberg campaign, “so we’re mobilizing the Portland media market to reach those voters.”
The ads don’t make any reference to Washington’s presidential primary. Instead, they focus on Bloomberg’s record as mayor as he helped New York recover from the 9/11 attacks — and on his expensive and well-publicized campaigns dealing with guns, tobacco and climate change.
“This is certainly unusual to see this kind of spending this early on,” said Bob Singer, president of the Oregon Association of Broadcasters, “but I guess that’s what you get when you have billionaires placing dollars.”
estimates that Bloomberg has spent $2.4 million in Oregon, compared to $5.6 million for Washington broadcast outlets.
