Lunar eclipse
Buy Now
Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

The full moon turns a copper red color as the Earth's shadow falls across it's surface near the peak of the blood moon total lunar eclipse over Bend early Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Bulletin photographer Ryan Brennecke took this shot looking southwest from the city about 4:30 a.m. It was the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.