The full moon turns a copper red color as the Earth's shadow falls across it's surface near the peak of the blood moon total lunar eclipse over Bend early Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Bulletin photographer Ryan Brennecke took this shot looking southwest from the city about 4:30 a.m. It was the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years.
featured
Blood moon rises over Bend
