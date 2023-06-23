Sandi Harding, the general manager at Bend’s Blockbuster, got a call from France Thursday morning with news that the store’s Super Bowl commercial had won gold at the prestigious Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Harding was thrilled to hear Blockbuster was continuing to receive attention, but the high status of the international film festival award — specifically for films produced for the advertising industry — was a shock.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.