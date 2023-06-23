Harding was thrilled to hear Blockbuster was continuing to receive attention, but the high status of the international film festival award — specifically for films produced for the advertising industry — was a shock.
“Knowing how big this particular festival is, there are like 30,000 people that enter into it, that surprised me,” Harding said. “It is just a really cool thing. I was really excited about it.”
The ad, “Until the Bitter End,” was produced by the New York-based ad agency Atlantic, and depicted the Blockbuster as a post-apocalyptic survivor with one customer: a cockroach named Steve.
“I am really excited for them (Atlantic) too. Because it was so much fun to do it. And to have the publicity when we did it for the Super Bowl, and now to have the award too, for them, for having done it with us, is great,” Harding said.
The online ad, which didn’t air on TV but was posted on Blockbuster’s Instagram account during the Super Bowl halftime show, won the “Breakthrough on a Budget” award according to Harding’s Facebook post on Thursday.
The award, a golden lion statue, was handed to the Atlantic crew on Wednesday night in Cannes on a stage before an audience of thousands, João Coutinho, co-founder and chief creative officer with Atlantic, told The Bulletin over the phone from France on Thursday.
“When they put the Blockbuster name and they showed the video on the screen, everybody was clapping. Like thousands of people. Because people cheered for the underdog and that is what it is all about,” Coutinho said.
Suzanne Barbosa, a partner and managing director for Atlantic, said the first person the group called after winning the award was Harding.
“We were among some of the biggest boldest brands around the world," Barbosa said. "And Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon, stood out among thousands of entries because there was such a true human connection to what we were trying to communicate with the store. You don’t need millions of dollars to do it, you need a store with heart and a clear vision for us to make it happen."
