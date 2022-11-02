“Blockbuster,” a new comedy series inspired by the video rental chain’s outlet in Bend, comes to Netflix this Thursday.

But don’t expect cameras to be rolling at the Blockbuster on Revere Avenue, the last one on Earth. The 10-episode series is being shot in Vancouver, B.C., and the Bend outlet was not involved. The Bend outlet’s general manager, Sandi Harding, is looking forward to seeing the show nonetheless. She and her staff are anxious to see how accurately the show portrays what it’s like to work at the iconic video store, and they expect the series to be spot on.

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

