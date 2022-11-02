Melissa Fumero, left, and Randall Park, cast members in the Netflix series "Blockbuster," pose together for a portrait Oct. 24 in Los Angeles. The series about the last Blockbuster does not mention Bend or feature the real sole remaining Blockbuster on Revere Avenue.
Madeleine Arthur, from left, Tyler Alvarez, Melissa Fumero, Randall Park and Olga Merediz arrive at special screening of "Blockbuster" on Thursday at Tudum Screening Room in Los Angeles. The Netflix series starts Thursday.
Chris Pizzello/AP
“Blockbuster,” a new comedy series inspired by the video rental chain’s outlet in Bend, comes to Netflix this Thursday.
But don’t expect cameras to be rolling at the Blockbuster on Revere Avenue, the last one on Earth. The 10-episode series is being shot in Vancouver, B.C., and the Bend outlet was not involved. The Bend outlet’s general manager, Sandi Harding, is looking forward to seeing the show nonetheless. She and her staff are anxious to see how accurately the show portrays what it’s like to work at the iconic video store, and they expect the series to be spot on.
“There are some funny things that happen inside the video store, and I am excited to see how they do with that and how some of the stories are,” Harding said. “We have had some hilarious things happen here, so I can only imagine what they are going to show.”
The Netflix series follows movie buff Timmy Yoon, played by actor Randall Park (“WandaVision,” “Fresh Off the Boat”), who manages the staff working at what becomes the last Blockbuster in the country.
Yoon and his crew struggle to remain relevant in a changing world. The only way for the last Blockbuster to succeed is to remind the community that the local video store offers human contact, something lost in the onslaught of the digital age.
The show casts Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) as Yoon’s long-time crush, Eliza, who unexpectedly reunites with him when she comes back to work at the store. Yoon is then cast into a battle between clinging to the past while simultaneously moving into the future.
Harding said the real Blockbuster had nothing to do with the series other than being its inspiration.
“They (Netflix) have never reached out. I have no idea what they are intending,” Harding said. “It is disappointing that no one came in and at least reached out and said hello and talked to us at all.”
The Central Oregon Film Office confirmed that Netflix did not seek permission to film at the Blockbuster storefront in Bend.
But any attention, is good attention.
“I am excited because anything that brings the store to people’s attention is good for us, because it reminds people that we are here,” Harding said. “And it might bring a few more people to the store, or have a few more people buy things off the website, and that keeps us going. From that angle, I am very excited to see something else is being done about Blockbuster.”
In 2020, a documentary featuring the Blockbuster in Bend, “The Last Blockbuster,” came out on Netflix, bringing much notoriety and intrigue to the store. The documentary was directed by Bend filmmaker Taylor Morden who told the Bulletin he was unable to discuss the upcoming series.
Dan Montgomery is the store manager of the Bend Blockbuster, and he has worked at the store for 14 years. He saw the trailer for the new series when it came out online, and as a big Randall Park fan, he is excited to catch the series, he said.
“We are obviously hyped for the show. It is exciting that we inspired a sitcom that is going to be on the biggest streaming platform in the world,” Montgomery said. “And that is super exciting, and honestly it will do nothing more than remind people that we are still here and that they can still come and visit an actual, physical Blockbuster.”
As the real life manager at the actual last Blockbuster, Montgomery said he is thrilled one of his favorite actors will be playing a character loosely based on what he does on a daily basis.
Montgomery said he trusts Park will do a good job and the show will be hilarious.
“I am sure it is going to be really funny. Randal Park is super funny. Everything he has done has been awesome,” Montgomery said. “Obviously if there is an opportunity for him to come into the store and meet us or something like that, we would be really excited for that.”
