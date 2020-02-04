On a recent trip through Florence, Italy, Rachel Myers couldn’t believe what she was seeing.
The Bend woman did a double take when she saw a video store with a bold blue banner that read, “Blockbuster.”
Myers was perplexed. She knew her hometown claims to have the last Blockbuster video store on Earth.
“Thinking it was an old and empty location, I turned around and examined further,” Myers said. “Much to my surprise, that Blockbuster is a fully-functioning video store.”
It reminded Myers of the store in Bend, from the different genres of movies to the classic movie snacks.
“The biggest difference between the two is that most of the movies in-store here are Italian translations," Myer said. "Also Italian snacks take the stands in addition to a few classic American treats.”
Despite the clear similarities between the two video stores, the Bend location holds the title of last in the world since it is the last officially licensed store.
Blockbuster filed for bankruptcy in 2010 and closed all of its corporate-owned stores in early 2014. The remaining franchised stores kept closing, leaving the last one in Bend.
Dish Network, which acquired Blockbuster in April 2011, charges the Bend location a licensing fee to continue using the name and logo.
Meanwhile, the Italian Blockbuster is operating without proper licencing, according to Dish Network.
Erica Dilk, a spokeswoman for Dish Network, would not say how the company is handling the Italian Blockbuster, but did confirm the company has no agreement with the store.
“Blockbuster does not have a franchisee in Italy,” Dilk said, “so unfortunately, I can’t speak to that and DISH wouldn’t have a comment.”
Last March, the New York Times published an article on the Bend location as it just became the last on Earth. The article mentions the Blockbuster in Italy.
The owner told the New York Times the store runs under the Blockbuster name with no ties to Dish Network or to the original Blockbuster. But he had struck a deal with a now-defunct Blockbuster affiliate to use the brand.
At the time, the Bend Blockbuster general manager Sandi Harding was concerned the Italian Blockbuster’s existence would change the Bend store’s claim to be the last on Earth.
“We didn’t want to take claim to be something we are not,” Harding said.
Harding contacted Dish Network, and the company said not to worry. Dish officials told Harding her store is the last one allowed to officially operate under the Blockbuster name.
“We wanted to make sure we were the last store,” Harding said. “We are the only traditional, actual store still standing that has the right to use the name.”
Whether or not the Blockbuster in Italy has the right to use the name, it was a thrill for Myers to see the store that reminds her of home.
Myers has been living in Aviano, Italy since January 2017 with her spouse, James Myers, who is serving in the U.S. Air Force. They will return to Oregon this summer.
Myers spotted the Blockbuster while she was driving to Rome to meet her sister, Kellie Peaslee, who was visiting Italy for the first time. Myers had to stop and see the video store.
Only so many people get to say they visited the last official and unofficial Blockbusters on Earth, she said.
“Being able to just run into the only other Blockbuster in the world has very slim odds,” Myers said. “But it is a reminder of how grateful I am to be having all of these experiences and enjoy the hidden parts of Europe that can sometimes even remind me of home.”
