One block of SW Forest Avenue, near downtown Redmond, will close for six days in early September for utility work.
From Sept. 2-8, Forest Avenue will be shut down between SW 7th and SW 8th streets, according to a press release from the City of Redmond.
Vehicles can use SW Evergreen Street, just north of the construction, as a detour, the release states.
