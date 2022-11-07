A juniper thinning project is planned for 622 acres within the Steelhead Falls Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project area this fall near Crooked River Ranch, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
Fuels specialists are currently cutting juniper with chain saws, mowing grasses and shrubs and piling the cut vegetation to burn at a later date. Weather permitting, thinning and hand piling activities will conclude by the end of November or sooner. No road closures or delays are expected.
The project seeks to reduce the potential for wildfire in Crooked River Ranch and surrounding areas. It will also help to maintain and restore mule deer habitat. The BLM says fuel reduction efforts will “promote the health and resiliency” of the shrub steppe and old-growth juniper ecosystem.
Juniper and shrub piles created this fall will be left to dry for a year or two until they have properly cured and weather conditions are conducive for burning. Allowing piles to cure and dry out will result in faster and more complete consumption and less smoke when they are burned, according a news release from BLM.
Kaitlyn Webb, a spokesperson for the BLM, said water conservation isn’t a primary objective for this project, but juniper removal will have benefits to the watershed. That’s because juniper trees can consume more than 30 gallons of water per day.
Depending on weather conditions, the BLM may begin burning 367 acres of piles within the project area that were cut last year, starting as soon as Nov. 14. Pile burning will continue through December if conditions remain favorable.
